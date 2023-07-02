Robert Sigrist

Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist, right, speaks on Monday about the St. Joseph School District FY 2024 budget. Sigrist’s office handles district finances.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

If further progress is not made on getting more children to show up each day for class, funding losses could leave the St. Joseph School District feeling the pinch. 

The State of Missouri measures average daily attendance. According to a preliminary budget shared with the Board of Education on Monday, roughly $50.35 million in state funding is expected to be provided to the St. Joseph School District for Fiscal Year 2024. Average daily attendance influences that figure. The $50.35 million estimate is somewhat more than one-third of all revenues the district receives, to help cover a little less than $138.79 million in expenses. Most revenues come from local taxpayers. These numbers will change by September, when a final budget is presented. 

