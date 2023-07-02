If further progress is not made on getting more children to show up each day for class, funding losses could leave the St. Joseph School District feeling the pinch.
The State of Missouri measures average daily attendance. According to a preliminary budget shared with the Board of Education on Monday, roughly $50.35 million in state funding is expected to be provided to the St. Joseph School District for Fiscal Year 2024. Average daily attendance influences that figure. The $50.35 million estimate is somewhat more than one-third of all revenues the district receives, to help cover a little less than $138.79 million in expenses. Most revenues come from local taxpayers. These numbers will change by September, when a final budget is presented.
So long as attendance across the district remains below goal and day-to-day reliability in getting kids to show up is out of reach, the level of state aid is in question, according to Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist.
"When we talk about attendance, the reason we bring that up all the time, why it's so important, that's where it's impacting us," Sigrist told school board members during a meeting at the Troester Media Center.
The district projects it could lose up to $5.4 million from its state aid package, when a COVID-19 grace period goes away for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins July 1, 2024. That could be a problem because the district expects a deficit for this year of up to $7.4 million. The grace period permits the district to cite 2020 numbers in qualifying for aid, so as to avoid punishment for pandemic-era losses of students.
The extent to which a potential $5.4 million loss will add to the existing $7.4 million deficit will depend on the district's capacity to reduce expenses this year.
"I don't want this to be a panic situation," Superintendent Gabe Edgar told the board. "Is it normal to have a deficit in public education? Yes, it is normal to have a deficit budget. Have we ever had a deficit budget since I've been here (in 2018)? No. But, we want you to know that this is real, and we're going to have some tough decisions to make."
District leaders will seek to cut costs mainly by attrition, in which vacant jobs are not filled and voluntarily departing employees are not replaced. How effective in cutting costs that strategy will be should become more clear by the fall. A final tax rate will be set in August, but no increase is expected.
