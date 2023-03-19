Chelsey Sollars knew something was wrong when a boy with previously perfect attendance stopped showing up.
It was just one case among many, but her intervention made all the difference.
“Each attendance interventionist is at least dealing with two to three schools per one interventionist,” she said. “In order for us to be fully successful and to be able to catch more situations like this, we need to have interventionists in every school. Every single school.”
The boy, whose name, grade and the school he attends will not be reported for the sake of his well-being, nearly died over the winter in a dire mental health crisis at home. After weeks of unsuccessful phone calls and mailings to his house, Sollars and a social worker worked with the St. Joseph Police Department to do a welfare check, which revealed the phone number they had on file to be invalid.
Police visited with the boy’s mother and obtained a working mobile phone number, Sollars said, as well as her assurance that he would attend class the next day. When that did not happen, Sollars called the mother at her workplace. Shocked, the mother rushed home to find her son minutes away from death. He had made a plan and a means of taking his own life.
“And now, success,” Sollars said. “Success is happening, in just three short weeks. Attendance is flipped and turned, upside down, and we are back on track with perfect attendance for that child.”
All of this occurs in the context of the district continuing to come up short on its goal of “80 for 90.” In which, at least 8 in every 10 students make 90% or more of their scheduled class hours. Not even 7 in every 10 students is meeting this benchmark in the younger grades at some schools; kindergarten represents the worst situation. The mark of 90% of scheduled hours is considered satisfactory attendance.
The situation Sollars experienced has complex causes, but she is advocating for extra help. More than five attendance intervention vacancies have existed all school year. As she told a Board of Education committee meeting on Wednesday, that can likely be blamed on low pay, at less than $20 per hour. Working at a retailer like Target is a better financial opportunity, Sollars observed.
“You’re correct about the pay,” Board Vice President LaTonya Williams said in response. “My daughter makes more than you. She works at Baskin Robbins right now. And looking at that, like, ice cream is important, but it’s not life-saving.”
Board member Isaura Garcia, the chair of the committee, said the board should bring this matter up at the earliest opportunity. Pay alone won’t cover all the vacancies, but it’s a start, she said, paired with a plan to address the diverse needs of troubled children.
“Some of our students are suffering from serious mental health issues, and although it’s not our job to ‘fix them,’ it’s our job to give them the tools on how to deal with those issues that they have,” Garcia said.
