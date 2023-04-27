Part of the reason why the St. Joseph School District still hasn't met goals for students showing up to class is because the worst cases weigh the data down.
Throughout the year, Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis told the Board of Education on Thursday, the district has not been able to clear 80% of satisfactory attendance; "satisfactory" making at least 9 in every 10 classroom hours. In part, that's because too many kids show up late to school and go home too early. Yet it's also because some have not shown up at all for long stretches of time, and it's those who McGinnis is accounting for now. The district currently stands at 77% attendance.
"So, we have some students in our district who have missed 50, 60, or more days of school," she said. "And yet, they've continued to be on our books ... Historically, we have dropped those kids from our rosters (after 20 days), so we have a more accurate data. That's what I've asked our principals to start doing now."
Sometimes, families leave the district without telling anyone, and so removal from the PowerSchool roster keeps their indefinitely absent children from tipping the scales away from the district's goal. Other cases of chronic non-attendance still require individual attention. Nobody will be expelled or otherwise denied access to school because of chronic non-attendance. Indeed, the district understands that students may be afraid of punishment if they come back after a long time away, so they continue to not attend.
Staff are to reach out to these families at least once per month to see what can be done about it.
"We've been engaging with our families through our attendance interventionists," McGinnis said. "We've been making phone calls. But, to be honest with you, we need our parents' support, and we need our parents to understand that they need to get their kids to school so that we can educate them."
In cases where chronic absenteeism does not have any justifiable cause, and families are not engaging with the district, criminal referrals are possible. McGinnis said she has been in touch with the Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney, and the Juvenile Office of the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Missouri, to pursue this option where needed. Once a referral is made, the district has no say in what happens, but McGinnis predicted action of some kind is likely by the next school year. The first day is scheduled for Aug. 21.
