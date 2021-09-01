ATCHISON, Kan. — An Atchison High School student died Wednesday morning after experiencing cardiac arrest due to Brugada syndrome while working out last week after school.
Rocky Delfs was a sophomore at the school. He was found unresponsive on Aug. 26 along the track by a staff member at Atchison High School. Atchison County EMS transported Delfs by ambulance to a medical center for emergency care.
Atchison High School officials said in a statement on Facebook that there is no information yet on memorial services for Delfs.
"The school's Crisis Response Team will be available to help students work through any grief they may experience as a result of this news. Please reach out to the school if you have any questions."
According to high school officials, Delfs is going to be an organ donor.
