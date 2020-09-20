The day had finally arrived this past week for the graduating Griffons of spring and summer.
The challenges of graduating during a pandemic were brought into focus on Sunday, with Class of 2020 designated speaker Alyssa Bonnet forced to deliver her remarks remotely after testing positive for COVID-19. Despite this kind of significant personal challenge, Bonnet told her peers, the future is bright and the virtues of perseverance they've acquired will prove invaluable in it.
"Your options are endless," she said. "I know we hear this all the time, but it's true. There are no limits to what we can achieve. Look at what we've gone through this year alone and yet here we are today. You pushed yourself to keep going, when you did not think you could and you should be proud of yourselves."
Monika Allen, who graduated in studies of biology and dance, said the effects of the pandemic indeed have been more of a challenge than she could have imagined at the start of her senior year.
"Stressful, very stressful," she said. "With having to cancel graduation and postpone it. I'm just trying to figure out how to live with everything that's going on. I feel accomplished, relieved. College was not easy for me at all. I'm just very happy that it finally happened, and now I get to celebrate this accomplishment."
Derek Zimmerman Guyer, who studied journalism, fought to maintain his composure as he thought of the sacrifices that have been made during this time.
"I've waited a long time for this," he said. "And, I don't like to get emotional, but the last couple of months kind of added to it. To just finally be in that spectrum ... My whole major is about putting things into words, and I can't ..."
The event was divided into two ceremonies, with graduate students and those in business, education, engineering technology, health professions, physical therapy, as well as health, physical education and recreation slotted into the later evening ceremony. Because students already had earned and received their degrees, graduates were presented on the dais with a vehicle license plate frame as an invitation into the Missouri Western Alumni Association.
Tona Williams, past president of the association, told graduates that as time goes on, they will grow apart from their college friends, but they will never be separate from the bond they will always share together or from their alma mater dear.
"Remember this is your home, and you will always be welcome back with open arms."