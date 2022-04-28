Chairman Rick Ebersold of the Missouri Western Board of Governors embraces on Thursday outgoing Student Governor Hannah Berry, who is concluding her board service, as University President Elizabeth Kennedy and others applaud.
Missouri Western State University's leaders conducted a final oversight meeting of the academic year Thursday, starting a new chapter defined by as-yet undetermined state funding.
Gov. Mike Parson has asked the legislature assembled in Jefferson City to pass a 5.4% increase in funding for the higher education budget, which would result in nearly $21.2 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Lawmakers will have until May 6 to send the budget to the second-term Republican's desk, and the Board of Governors plans to convene in special session on May 12 to consider where the university stands as a result. At that meeting, they're expected to bump tuition up by between 3.75% and 4%.
"There's just a lot of demands on the state government for funding, and higher education is just one of those, and we recognize and realize that," said MWSU Vice President Darrell Morrison, chief financial officer. "At the same time, we do have an option to increase tuition on our students in order to cover just normal operating costs and things like that. We try to hold those as close as we can. We try to be as frugal as possible."
The financial predictions are being offered in recognition of how university staff are overdue for a pay raise, which has been put off in recent years as the university found its finances increasingly unbalanced before crisis struck in 2020. With the formal end of a fiscal state of emergency earlier in April, campus leaders are feeling more confident in spending money.
Students currently pay $230 per credit hour ($380 for graduate students) in base tuition if they reside in Missouri or otherwise qualify for in-state tuition, as the vast majority of Western students do. About $6,220 (for 12 credit hours, a full-time course load) in total tuition and fees was the forecast cost of education for someone taking a full-time undergraduate course load throughout the 2021-22 year. Figures in the vein of $240 per credit hour ($395 for graduate students) would likely be charged to in-staters if tuition increase forecasts pan out.
"I believe that at Missouri Western, we provide a quality education at a very affordable price," Morrison said.
