Assessed property values don't move much

Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist speaks on Friday at the St. Joseph School District Administration Building. The district depends on local property tax revenues to keep its finances balanced, but valuations are nearly level.
Though costs are higher for educators, like everyone else, the two last years have seen very little change in the taxable value of local property, a school district panel heard Friday.
The average assessed value of property within the St. Joseph School District increased only 0.78%, which did not align with earlier expectations, because real estate increased in value by more than 4%. However, the national car retail market has cooled off in recent months, among other factors, as observed by Robert Sigrist. Across the state, school districts are realizing increases in assessed value, which will mean a greater capacity to absorb cost increases that have affected everyone over the last two years.
“The assessed valuation numbers, just to be completely blunt, were kind of disappointing,” said Sigrist, assistant superintendent of business and operations. “As I talk to a lot of superintendents around the state, especially south of U.S. 36 highway, (they see) 3%, 4%, 7%, 10%, or 12% (increases). North of 36 highway, not so much.”
The assessed valuation is a longer-term concern. National trends of inflation, among other factors, haven driven up total expenses by $10.66 million, for a total of about $154.05 million. Essentially, expenses went up by about 7.43%, a rate of change that exceeds the 0.78% rise in assessed valuation. In an ideal world, these two percentages would be similar in value.
Even so, actual tax revenue came in at just under $51.58 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. compared with the June 30, 2022, figure of just over $50.37 million, a 1.56% rise.
In the short term, things are looking pretty good. The district had an operating fund balance of about $50 million as of June, up from $40 million in June 2022. That means the district has enough cash on hand to cover more than 30% of the previous year’s total expenses; board policy requires it to have at least 20% of this figure.
This offers capacity to fill holes in the budget without initiating significant cuts. Some necessity to do this has been anticipated for fiscal year 2024.
