Assessed property values don't move much
Video play button

Though costs are higher for educators, like everyone else, the two last years have seen very little change in the taxable value of local property, a school district panel heard Friday.

The average assessed value of property within the St. Joseph School District increased only 0.78%, which did not align with earlier expectations, because real estate increased in value by more than 4%. However, the national car retail market has cooled off in recent months, among other factors, as observed by Robert Sigrist. Across the state, school districts are realizing increases in assessed value, which will mean a greater capacity to absorb cost increases that have affected everyone over the last two years.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.