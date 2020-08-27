Preliminary information shows that schools in the region are largely not struggling to get students enrolled for the fall.
In the St. Joseph School District, the PowerSchool enrollment system indicated that more than 10,700 students had completed the online process of getting on the books as of the beginning of this week. Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent, presented this data to the Board of Education.
A key part of that number is the more than 2,800 students enrolled for the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, more than 26% of the total.
Williams, assistant superintendent and Virtual Academy administrator, spoke of unexpected trend on Wednesday at the academy home base, the former Noyes Elementary School.
"We decided on four classrooms," she said. "We were just going to use four. And then the enrollment grew some more. So we went down the hall, and then the enrollment grew a little bit more ... until the point of we're using every classroom in this building."
Northwest Missouri State University reported an Aug. 17 first-day headcount of 7,018, a 3% increase over the same figure from fall 2019. About 76% of the freshman class of 2019 returned for a second year at the university, according to a news release. The numbers hearken back to 2010, when more than 7,100 students had been enrolled that fall, breaking records.
Missouri Western, by comparison, reported healthy on-campus housing numbers earlier this month with 1,060 students pre-registered for rooms, filling about 87% of maximum capacity. University officials said on Thursday they did not plan to release total on-campus enrollment figures at this time. Follow-up requests for that information remained pending as of Thursday. Missouri Western commenced studies on Aug. 19 and ordinarily conducts a seven-day enrollment count.
Benedictine College, based in Atchison, Kansas, announced on Wednesday that nearly 2,000 students were on the rolls on the first day, Aug. 19. The freshman class of 581 students represents the largest ever in the 162-year history of the college, according to a news release. The college has been something of an outlier in that it has seen consistent year-over-year growth over the last decade; the college said it has constructed six new academic buildings to adapt to this trend over the past eight years.
More important for Benedictine is where each new student sleeps. Although off-campus residency is permitted on a case-by-case basis, students are strongly encouraged to reside on campus throughout their undergraduate studies. So, the college has built four new residence halls in the last eight years.
"As we continue to see these large freshman classes, we will continue to want to house them on campus,” said Benedictine President Stephen D. Minnis, as quoted in a news release. “We are known for our sense of community and belonging and a big part of that is our residential nature. Our residence halls and our student life programs are a major key to our success, going hand-in-hand with our strong faith life and College Ministry programming."