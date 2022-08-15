The St. Joseph School District aspires to get at least 85% of students coming to class at least 90% of the time by the end of the coming academic year, up from last May's high point in which 3/4 of students were doing so. 

The administration of Superintendent Gabe Edgar explained this plan, and other preparations for the 2022-23 term, on Monday ahead of next week's resumption of classes. Edgar said members of the public will be able to see and hear from SJSD leaders more often and in more accessible ways, and the district focuses on consistency in communication. He also took a moment to bask in the afterglow of the Aug. 2 passage of Proposition READ, the tax levy extension, by a margin of nearly 71%.

