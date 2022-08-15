A boy tries to enter the front door on Monday at Coleman Elementary School as his siblings and father look on. As the door is kept locked for security reasons, staff opened it from the inside after a few moments. Students have been coming to school in advance of the Aug. 22 start of classes to meet their teachers.
On Monday morning, Coleman Elementary played host to St. Joseph School District leaders for an extended news conference on new academic year plans. Classes start Monday, Aug. 22, for all in-person and Virtual Academy learners.
The St. Joseph School District aspires to get at least 85% of students coming to class at least 90% of the time by the end of the coming academic year, up from last May's high point in which 3/4 of students were doing so.
The administration of Superintendent Gabe Edgar explained this plan, and other preparations for the 2022-23 term, on Monday ahead of next week's resumption of classes. Edgar said members of the public will be able to see and hear from SJSD leaders more often and in more accessible ways, and the district focuses on consistency in communication. He also took a moment to bask in the afterglow of the Aug. 2 passage of Proposition READ, the tax levy extension, by a margin of nearly 71%.
"That shows that there's a lot of trust in what we're doing in St. Joe public schools," he said. "And one thing that I would tell you is that there's a lot of excitement in the air."
Director Kendra Lau of the Office of School Improvement spoke on attendance during a news conference at Coleman Elementary. By a traditional reckoning, a district is not experiencing satisfactory levels of attendance unless 9 in every 10 students are logged as present for 90% of scheduled hours; excused absences for illness or to attend an extracurricular activity do not factor into this.
Looking to the Aug. 22 first day, Lau estimated that significant progress will be made this year, and results in excess of the 85% mark may well be possible.
"Each building has a plan," she said. "Attendance interventionists are being hired. More social workers are coming on board, and the St. Joseph School teachers are returning this week to design engaging lessons and connect with kids."
It's important to track children showing up hour-by-hour, because middle and high schoolers often "hopscotch," wherein they show up for some classes and not for others, or leave the campus early. For younger pupils, the problem more often is represented by tardiness and whole-day absences. A student who, over the course of time, misses on average two days per month is considered to have chronic low attendance. These might be whole-day unexcused absences, or cumulative missed hours.
What is happening is a product of Attendance Comeback, a plan launched amid the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically worsening a pre-existing problem of kids showing up at unsatisfactory rates. At its low point in fall 2021, some buildings struggled to get even 65% of students to show up for 90% or more of their scheduled hours. As the situation has improved to about 74% districtwide (as of May), an emphasis has been placed on seventh, eighth and especially ninth graders, so they are put on the right path to a diploma.
"That's what we are critically concerned about," Lau said. "Because, going into ninth grade, if you are missing out on time, you're missing out on credits. And that starts to matter very quickly. And so we really have to stabilize that group of our students."
