It’s a situation that no one wants to be in, but a new study shows that there have been at least 140 incidents of gunfire on school grounds so far this year, which is why campus police departments are keeping active shooter protocols at the forefront of conversation. 

These incidents have resulted in over 40 deaths and over 110 injuries. Of these incidents, three were in Missouri around St. Louis, and one was in Olathe, Kansas.

