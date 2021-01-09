If one wants to find a college student who has been financially disadvantaged during the COVID-19 era, it might be said, it is possible to take a page from the yearbook, mount it on the wall and throw a dart.
Such is the description Nathan Scott, Missouri Western State University student government president, offers in explaining the impact of a certain loophole in the 2020 schemes of pandemic stimulus: If a person is claimed as a dependent on the federal tax paperwork of a parent or guardian, even if that person lives alone, pays all of their own bills and works full time, he or she is entitled to no stimulus.
For most single adults nationwide, that adds up to $1,800 in lost payments thus far, with more on the line in light of proposals backed by President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.
“Just from speaking with individuals on campus, we’re in a hard time with COVID,” Scott said. “Especially at a place like Missouri Western, this is a place that is supposed to be more affordable for students. We have a lot of people who may not be able to afford the major colleges, they might not have parents who can support them financially, so they come here ... There are definitely areas where we need to get that support.”
The problem is highlighted for Justin Wood, who graduated in December 2020 from Northwest Missouri State University, although he will not formally walk for graduation because of the virus threat until May. Wood as yet has not obtained employment that applies to his field of study, given the state of the economy and his personal circumstances, although he works full time elsewhere.
Yet because his father claimed him as a dependent in the last tax year, he has missed out on almost all stimulus money. Colleges across the country were given billions through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of March 2020 and required to share a portion of the proceeds with individual students. For Wood, that amounted to about $500.
There has been nothing received since, and in addition to other challenges, Wood must start paying for his federally issued student loans within six months. For those who borrowed via the U.S. Department of Education, at least, a 0% interest COVID-19 grace period is in place through January.
Wood intends to use his education to found a political consulting company, and his interest in public affairs has led him to conclude that lawmakers just aren’t aware yet of how college students and recent graduates are in a tight spot, as some might consider it.
“Just make sure you keep your eyes open for the populations that need this money the most,” Wood said, on the approach he wants the government to take in the future.
Missouri Western junior Tate McCoy conversely said he feels comfortable with his financial situation, primarily because of familial support. The loss of the stimulus is not a personal blow to him, although as with anyone, the money is seen as something that would be nice to have. But he said it makes no sense to him that, in general, two massive COVID-19 aid packages collectively worth about $4 trillion have been passed by the U.S. Congress, and yet thousands of young people have missed out on direct aid, McCoy’s own status notwithstanding.
“Especially with the money that was given to major corporations, it would have been better to give it to people who are struggling, rather than corporations who are just going to increase their higher ups’ wages and lay people off,” he said.