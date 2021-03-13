Nearly 30 of Northwest Missouri's best spellers made their best efforts to win the area's regional spelling bee today at emPowerU.
It took close to two hours, spanning five rounds for a champion to be crowned.
Trenton seventh-grader Titus Kottwitz was the last student standing, but it was no walk in the park. Titus had to beat out 25 other competitors and said there were a couple moments when he thought he was out.
Reaching the national spelling bee was his goal for multiple years before it finally happened.
"Well, in fifth grade I got fourth place in the regional and I got determined that if I ever go again, I want to be able to make it to the national (competition)," he said.
Titus advances to represent the region in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. It will start virtually this summer. If Titus reaches the finals, then Mosaic Life Care Foundation will pay for his trip to attend in-person.
Jaecy Heisey, a sixth grader from Caldwell County, placed second.
