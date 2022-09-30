Students from around the area came together on Friday to work on their leadership skills and brainstorm ideas to better their schools at an inaugural leadership event at Missouri Western State University.
The first-ever High School Leadership Experience was led by the Student Government Association at Missouri Western at the Blum Student Union from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Students from Lafayette, Benton and Osborn high schools attended breakout sessions to enhance their leadership skills and learn how to use those skills at their schools. After the breakout sessions, each group presented a plan to help better their schools through leadership.
A panel of judges listened to the plans and chose Lafayette's as the strongest.
Students from Lafayette that were part of this achievement included junior Taylee Parmenter and sophomores Ella Ham, Mariah Lankford, Dalton Suman, Kaya Woosley and Reayez Castro.
Parmenter said that the experience helped the team bond and come together toward the common goal of making Lafayette a better place.
"We care about each other and we support each other no matter if we succeed or not in other people's eyes ... We have plans to take action to go back and help school spirit and be proud because there's nothing to be ashamed of, especially going to Lafayette," she said.
Woosley is ready to take the skills learned at the event and bring them to the student body.
"This was an amazing learning experience and I think we will definitely take this home and use it in the future right when we get back to school," Woosley said.
Castro said one area the team is looking to improve upon in their school is building community.
"It's really important," Castro said. "COVID really hit us hard and I think it's really important that we build up our student body and just become excited about little things again and grow from that."
