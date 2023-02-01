Students discuss their presentations with peers at the FBLA District Leadership Conference on Wednesday. There were approximately 400 students from 26 area schools that participated on the campus of Missouri Western.
A student practices their presentation during the FBLA District Leadership Conference on Wednesday.
Nearly 400 high school students put their leadership skills to the test on Wednesday at Missouri Western State University.
These students from 26 area high schools competed to show off their business savviness for the Future Business Leaders of American District Leadership Conference, which has taken place on the Missouri Western campus for the last five years.
Pam Klaus, the collegiate FBLA adviser for Missouri Western State University, said having high school students compete on campus is a great opportunity in many aspects.
"We (Missouri Western) love having high school students come to campus," Klaus said. "It really gets students out of their comfort zone. It's an opportunity to work with their peers in teams or as individuals, strengthen their skills ... It's a great resume builder ... it really prepares them for college and even life high school."
Students had the opportunity to compete in a vast range of business-related categories, including business plans, job interviews and public speaking.
Ella Bradford, a senior at Gallatin High School, has been involved with FBLA since she was in seventh grade.
She presented a financial business plan that she began in November, which includes a speech, presentation and 15-page report. She also created her own magazine for a separate competition category.
She said that her experience with her fellow peers has been very rewarding.
"I think there is a lot of opportunities for meeting new people to make connections into the future," Bradford said.
She also said the life skill of leadership is very important.
"One of the biggest things I have learned is to be a servant leader. I think leadership is about, not just about being able to speak for others, but being able to listen as well. It's something I had to definitely learn through the years," Bradford said. "It's about listening and helping others, not only doing what you need but what others need from you."
Grace Downing, Faith Williams, Presli Punzo and Cecilla Sherlock are all freshmen from Dekalb High School that competed as well.
Downing said the collaboration with her peers and classmates is key for competing and growing closer as a group.
"There is definitely a lot of group activity ... going to a small school, you really know everybody. I get to know my friends better and what's going to really make us glue together and make a good presentation," Downing said.
Williams said her project was for the introduction to business category. The project was to come up with a fundraiser for $2,000 that went toward business training in New York.
"We got the idea to do a raffle and trivia night. From there, we decided to talk about all the different ways people can contribute to the cause," Williams said.
Punzo said this is the first year she has been involved with the FBLA chapter at her school. Her older sister was involved with the organization, and Punzo was very motivated to be involved.
"I have learned a lot about public speaking. You also get the opportunity to meet many new people," Punzo said.
Sherlock said she joined the group after attending the first meeting of the school year because she thought it sounded fun and wanted to try something new.
While she has also learned about public speaking, she has learned about being more prepared.
"I work on preparation because I am really bad at procrastinating ... it has definitely helped me stay on top of things," Sherlock said.
Students that advance to the next round will compete at Northwest Missouri State University on Feb. 8. Those that advance past the second round will qualify for the state leadership conference, which takes place in April in Springfield, Missouri.
