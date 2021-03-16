The St. Joseph School District continued its push for a new high school Tuesday, though the entire project hangs on a looming bond issue.
A design official with DLR Group and a manager with McCownGordon Construction spoke with members of the media about the benefits of the proposed new school, to be built at the American Family Insurance campus on Mitchell Avenue.
"The benefits, number one is cost," Kevin Greischar, K-12 education leader at DLR Group said. "It's about a 10% savings overall on construction. From a schedule standpoint, we will be able to complete and have the school active by summer of 2023 versus summer of 2024 if we went with a new site."
Officials told News-Press NOW they gave the school district two options: The site at the American Family Insurance campus and a completely new site to be built on vacant land.
By choosing the existing building, the district will save about $6 million, Greischar said. Builders showed a graphical representation of what the school may look like at the media briefing.
Chris Hess, a project executive at McCownGordon Construction, said the existing building does limit some options, but it also gives contractors infrastructure to build on.
"Some may think that it's limiting, it actually gives you some boundaries to work to," Hess said. "We're cutting out a lot of design time."
But the whole project could come to a screeching halt if voters don't approve a proposed bond issue that will come the polls on April 6. Voters will be asked to approve a $ 107 million bond issue, which would raise taxes on a $100,000 home by about $52 per year.
The construction and design companies are working the project on a contingency basis, meaning the school district won't have to pay them unless the bond passes. But should the bond fail, the entire proposal stops. Lafayette and Benton high schools would be turned into middle schools under the district's plan, leaving the proposed American Family Insurance campus and Central as the city's two high schools.
"This has been a St. Joe community asset for years," Hess said. "And I think the building is absolutely fantastic from a constructability standpoint."
The builders said the large parking lots and existing sewer systems were also perks of the American Family Insurance building. A gym could be made out of one of the campus buildings, meaning the education buildings could be closed while the gym is still in use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.