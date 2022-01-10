Well-known St. Joseph archaeology professor and pastor Dr. Jimmy L. Albright died Monday.
A late notice on Albright's death appears in Tuesday's News-Press.
Albright, 79, taught at Missouri Western State University and lead several tours and educational talks at local museums. He had traveled to Israel about 50 times on various tours and excavations.
According to previous News-Press NOW reporting, Albright, who grew up in Texas, taught at Missouri Western for 30 years. He served as senior pastor at Wyatt Park Baptist Church along with teaching archaeology.
Albright said a chance for him and his wife to go to Israel left him enamored with the country’s history and culture. It was a place where he felt at home with the people, he said.
“I came back to the United States and just started reading everything I could put my hands on about archaeology and about history and ancient time periods. I got so engrossed by it,” he said in a 2017 article. “After that first trip, once I got started, I never stopped.”
Eventually, he helped lead digs in Israel and shared his knowledge with many in St. Joseph through presentations. He headed several tours to the country for Northwest Missouri residents.
“I added it up one time, all my excavations and touring. I have spent a total of two-and-a-half years of my life in Israel,” he said.
Albright served nearly 30 years as a pastor at Wyatt Park Baptist, stepping down from that position in 2009.
Farewell services for Albright will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Wyatt Park Baptist Church.
