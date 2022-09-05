Naval Academy

Graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy, who usually earn commissions either as second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps or ensigns in the U.S. Navy, cheer in a commencement ceremony that took place last May in Annapolis, Maryland.

 Susan Walsh | Associated Press

Residents of northern Missouri’s Congressional 6th District are being encouraged to apply for nominations to military service academies.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., gets to select five applicants for the Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, the U.S Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Academy at King’s Point.

