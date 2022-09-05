Graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy, who usually earn commissions either as second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps or ensigns in the U.S. Navy, cheer in a commencement ceremony that took place last May in Annapolis, Maryland.
Residents of northern Missouri’s Congressional 6th District are being encouraged to apply for nominations to military service academies.
Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., gets to select five applicants for the Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, the U.S Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs and the U.S. Merchant Academy at King’s Point.
Applications are open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and individuals interested in getting a nomination can contact Graves’ District Office at 816-792-3976 after opening an application with their desired service academy.
Graves said he has a board with people who went to each academy to help consider applications, although he ultimately makes the final decision on appointments. He said the process is something he looks forward to every year.
“It is a great opportunity. If you’re chosen to attend a military academy, your education is paid for by that branch of service,” Graves said.
Graves said he has seen appointees come from big and small high schools throughout the district and added this program is a good opportunity. However, a lot of people still do not know about the program, he said.
“I’m impressed every single year by the quality of the students and by the number who apply as well. And we’ve seen everything from small schools, small rural schools in my district, to some of the larger schools in the Kansas City area, for instance, homeschoolers, you name it,” Graves said.
Qualifications for each academy are listed below:
Be at least 17 years old, but not have passed the 23rd birthday. (25 for the Merchant Marine Academy).
Be a U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of Missouri.
Be unmarried, not pregnant and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.
Meet the medical, physical and academic requirements of the academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.