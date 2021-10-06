The Cotillion for Achievement is offering applications for its annual session, which includes scholarships, enrichment opportunities, leadership training and recognition for college-bound seniors enrolled in classes at accredited schools in Andrew and Buchanan counties.
To receive an application, high school seniors should contact their school counselors. Information also can be obtained by visiting the Cotillion for Achievement Facebook page.
All applications must be turned in or postmarked by Thursday, Oct. 28.
Any questions may be emailed to Cotillion Board Vice President David Jordan at davide.jordan@yahoo.com.
