The charitable effort for the St. Joseph School District had a bit of a holiday surprise for staffers on Wednesday.
Traveling among 10 different buildings, SJSD Foundation leaders presented gifts for equipment, programs and education aid devices to 13 teachers with Apple Seed Grant funds of $25,729. The largest single award, $4,794, went to the English as a Second Language course at Central High School conducted by Tracy Verduzco. She will purchase Lingo Pens, scanning technology that enables students from overseas to read a U.S.-produced book or other text with live translation into their native tongue.
“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” teacher Tracey Hull said. “I can’t wait to see what the kids do with this. I think it’s going to be an enormous asset to our teaching and activities and fun things for our kiddos.”
Other examples include the $1,730 grant to Melissa Corey of Robidoux Middle School for Biblio Bags, a themed container full of literature that is “timely, relevant and diverse” for student edification, and a $2,483 award to Emily Swanson of Bode Middle School for the establishment of an on-site food pantry.
Hull, recipient at the St. Joseph Early Learning Center of a $473.28 grant to establish an emotional healing space on campus for preschool-age children, said she had hopes her award would be granted. Still, she felt completely “shocked, honored and amazed” when the party of award presenters led by Foundation President Ben Byrd arrived.
“I’m hoping everybody gets a chance to use it,” she said. “Because all kids need that little break to kind of have a moment to get themselves together and be ready to learn.”
Bobbie Cronk, a member of the SJSD Foundation Board of Directors, said the Apple Seed program has become one of the most treasured opportunities for the group to demonstrate how members of the community can contribute directly to their schools. In this case, the $25,729 in total funds has been exclusively supplied by American Family Insurance Group.
“This is a really neat way for the community to come out and support the innovation and the ideas that our teachers have,” Cronk said.
Adrienne Chleborad of Lafayette High School, who also teaches an English as a Second Language class, will use her $3,459 award to support access to real-time live conversations for her language learning students via a device that translates speech and writing.
“We want our students to be themselves, but we want them to experience the sort of quintessential American school experience,” she said. “And high school is so much more than education. This makes that possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.