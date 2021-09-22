The transportation firm for local schools is nearing the moment when it will be decided if its services are to be kept in place, but no change is yet planned.
Apple Bus Co. is retained on a multi-year deal that runs through June 30, 2022. On Monday, the St. Joseph School District Finance Committee reviewed the deal and its future. Under the agreement, Apple sees varying amounts of revenue based on what types of buses are used and for how long each day.
LaTonya Williams, a member of the Board of Education, said she believes Apple has been amazing in student transport and for after-school activities, such as at her own Bartlett Center. The decision remains open, however.
"The board has been talking about the pros and cons of either, just doing a renewal or placing it out for bid, and we're kind of in the middle," Williams said. "I can understand the pros and cons of both. And I really don't have a concrete answer about if there is a renewal. ... For me though, I have only good things to say about Apple Bus Company."
Aside from Apple, based in Cleveland, Missouri, potential competitors include FirstStudent, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio; Durham School Services of Warrenville, Illinois; and Laidlaw International, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois. The bids in such a process are sealed so firms can't directly undercut one another.
Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent and chair of the finance committee, spoke about the situation on Monday. In conversations with members of the Board of Education, who ultimately will vote on the future with Apple Bus, Edgar explained that the competition of a bid process can drive prices down, but it also removes the certainty a renewed deal provides. Thus, a shift in the market can "blow up in our face."
"Obviously, the new contract won't start until July, but if we do bid it out, preparation will be required," Edgar said. "We've had a good relationship with Apple. Three years ago, I would have said, 'Let's bid it out,' for sure. But it's way better now."
Among the advantages Edgar mentioned is the company's success in recruiting, training and retaining drivers. Apple Bus did not respond to a phone call on Wednesday but gave a tour to local media in August of its north depot on St. Joseph Avenue. During the tour, general manager Mark Alexander spoke about how his firm had managed to fill all driver jobs.
That's hardly the case elsewhere: The Associated Press reported last week that Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts had deployed National Guard soldiers to work driverless buses.
“We all came together as a team,” Alexander said. “You know, it’s a tough task. But it’s amazing that we actually were able to complete that here in St. Joe.”
Jennifer Kerns, president of the St. Joseph PTA Council, said she trusts the district will make the best decision on Apple's contract, whatever that ends up being. However, Kerns said, she is pleased with services for her Eugene Field Elementary daughter.
"I've had all good experiences with Apple," Kerns said. "We've had the same lady that's taken (our daughter) for two years, and she's always been on time. She's very, very good."
