As it heads into the third season of a five-year contract with the St. Joseph School District, Apple Bus Co. leaders are expressing pride in recent improvements and asking for a degree of grace on inevitable growing pains.
Mark Alexander, St. Joseph general manager for the firm based in Cleveland, Missouri, talked up the most impactful change on Friday: the schedule of new routes.
“There’s a lot of factors and things that go into putting together the routes,” he said. “And the one thing I would ask, most importantly, for the first few weeks is to have patience. Because, as you know, when you put (routes) on paper, it looks like a perfect world. However, when you get out to driving in the real world, there are some changes that have to be made. So you know, have patience with us.”
Contained within 18 PDF files hosted on the St. Joseph School District’s website, sjsd.k12.mo.us/, and also sent directly to parents, the routes typically span a 45-minute or less rotation from the first to the last stop. Most routes feature between 10 and 20 stops. Some have less than 10 and are finished within 30 minutes, while a few have more than 20. The idea is to ensure no one child is on the bus for long, even if they’re picked up first. A national standard of transport in less than 60 minutes is often discussed, but not required by law.
“In the last year or so, I think Apple’s really made some great strides,” said Robert Sigrist, the school district’s director of student services and nonacademic support, who is in charge of making sure the bus company does what it is being compensated by taxpayers to do. “They did a tremendous job for us last year, during ... a lot of the different things that we had to do differently with COVID. And for how we routed buses, and with assigned seating, from that perspective, things were really positive.”
Alexander celebrated how Apple Bus has at last filled all positions needed to completely cover all St. Joseph School District routes.
“We all came together as a team,” he said. “You know, it’s a tough task. But it’s amazing that we actually were able to complete that here in St. Joe.”
Shortages are the norm nationwide, as educators and contractors must work hard to find qualified, safe drivers who are willing to work early hours based on the pay available, which varies. On a company level, Apple Bus earns more for every bus in operation. The firm’s fee schedule contains dozens of delineated costs for different situations. The cheapest standardized cost is “Regular Route — Single” at $232.27 for a maximum of four and a half hours of operation per bus, per day. The most expensive, “Special Needs — Quad,” costs $374.90 for a maximum of six hours of operation per bus, per day.
Sigrist spoke to how costs can be a challenge to pin down, as the district must pay 100% of certain variable expenses, such as gasoline, in addition to the route fees. This sometimes works in the district’s favor: When school was closed in spring 2020 on account of COVID-19, the district essentially owed Apple Bus nothing.
“You know, that’s something we have to budget for,” he said. “Really, like any budget, we do our best guess with that. Obviously, if gas prices are up, it costs more. If gas prices go down, we recoup some of that. And so, that’s just one of those things.”
