Competing offers are being sought to install anti-vaping devices in St. Joseph’s middle schools, but an exchange at this week’s Board of Education meeting shows the technology does have some opposition.
Board of Education member Kenneth Reeder challenged Robert Sigrist, who oversees student discipline, on the merits and purpose of the monitoring devices, which have been present at the three high schools for the last year after a pilot project at the Webster Learning Center.
Sigrist said results from the installations have been positive. A final middle school cost will only be known after a winning bid is selected. The board voted Monday 5-1, with Reeder in dissent and board member Rick Gilmore not present, to formally open bids. A future vote on the winning bid is expected. The previous high-school-level project cost $184,000.
“What does the student do to be tested, blow into it?” Reeder asked. “It seems cigarette smell is much more prevalent, or more obvious than this vaping.”
Board President Tami Pasley asked Sigrist to confirm that the middle school project has for some time been envisioned to be done in the wake of a successful Webster/high school phase. Sigrist agreed.
“It’s just like ... back in your day, people were smoking in the boys’ room,” said Sigrist, director of nonacademic services. “You walk by the restroom, you smell cigarette smoke coming out of the bathroom, and three people come out, maybe all three of them weren’t smoking. But that’s what we pay our administrators to do, to see if they can investigate and see what they can determine.”
Superintendent Doug Van Zyl reiterated that each device resembles a smoke alarm and has several purposes, such as detecting a loud disturbance, improperly high humidity or contaminant levels. Sigrist added on to that by stating his belief that the summer of 2020’s costly mold repairs at Central High School could have been avoided had this technology been in place to detect the problem before it got out of hand.
“This is more to be a deterrent than an ‘I gotcha,’” Van Zyl said. “Our goal and our objective is to let kids know that they’re there. If you want to vape — which is illegal and not good for you — you need to do that someplace other than at school. And so that’s why those deterrents are there.”
Sigrist explained why middle school deployment makes sense to him.
“Vaping’s a serious issue with our kids right now. Hopefully by moving this to the middle school and creating some deterrence there, maybe we can deter it enough that maybe some kids aren’t so hooked by the time that they’re in high school.”
