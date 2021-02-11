School leaders want a simpler process to judge the superintendent's job performance after expressing confusion about the policy for doing it.
Tami Pasley and Lute Atieh, as president and vice president of the Board of Education, will lead the annual review as Dr. Doug Van Zyl marks three years of service on July 1. The current review policy's soupy, thickly worded planks on what to consider during an evaluation left Policy Committee members resolved for reform when they met on Wednesday. Duane Martin of EdCounsel LLC, a law firm in Columbia, Missouri, will be tasked with cutting the fat out of the review policy before the full school board votes to affirm the changes. The goal will be to make the review process more practical.
"I realized we do have a board policy on it and went to get it and went, 'Woah, we don't do any of this!' And I don't know that necessarily we need to do any of this, I mean all of this, we need to do some of it," Pasley said on the policy.
Last revised in January 2019, it calls for steps such as "(to facilitate) the development, articulation, implementation and stewardship of a vision of learning" and "(to guide) district decisions regarding determinations of status, recognition and development ..."
Van Zyl offered his own take on the document, which contains "jargon" he described as normal for his line of work but may be hard to correctly understand and apply.
"If you're going to do a laundry list of things, then I think you have to expect that that laundry list is only going to be done to a certain level," Van Zyl said. "If you have some more specific goals, I think that that's helpful."
Pasley spoke to aspects of the current policy that appeal to her: "Formative valuation" and "summative evaluation." The former, is essence, refers to reports Van Zyl gives each month to the school board. The latter sets up the procedure for determining how well he's done his job, and is notably on the reverse side of a document that features 14 complex points of observation. Legal counsel will be asked to "red line" text from those points that isn't necessary.
Committee member Larry Koch joined a consensus in the policy committee on how to solve this problem with an attorney's assistance, but he added a precautionary note.
"My caution would be we don't get too far away from the (Missouri School Boards Association) recommendation," he said. "One of the things that (former board member) Lori (Prussman) and I fought for two years was we had so many local policies that did not match anybody else's policy. We got most of those in line, which helps, I think, a great deal."