Title I funding may be at risk
A bill is before the U.S. House of Representatives that would, if signed into law in its current form, greatly reduce grant moneys for schools across the region.

Referred to as the Labor, Health & Human Services and Education Subcommittee Fiscal Year 2024 Appropriations Bill, it contains broad reductions affecting Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Schools Education Act of 1965. The decrease is worth about $15 billion. By comparison, in FY 2021, Congress funded Title I grants for $16.5 billion. The amount funded since then has increased, so the reduction would be about 80% from previous highs.

