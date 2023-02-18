Male Participants: Matthew Byrd, Central; Noah Damery, Central; William Hausman, Central; Jordan Jensen, St. Joseph Christian; Adam Klassen, Central; Samuel Perry, East Buchanan; Luke Srasany, Savannah; and Connor Zeit, Lafayette.
Cotillion for Achievement hosted its annual Ball Saturday night at the St. Joseph Country Club, honoring area high school students.
The formal reception consisted of dinner followed by an awards ceremony, which recognized 8 boys and 8 girls who completed the cotillion seminars. These seniors were chosen based on their academic achievements.
High school seniors Erinn Lotspeich from Lafayette high school, and William Hausman from Central high school walked away with the distinction award and a $2,000 scholarship.
“Any money towards college is helpful and appreciated because college is so expensive,” Lotspeich said. “So, I'm really grateful that I'm going to walk out of here with more money towards my education. High school has been amazing but I am so excited for college.”
Hausman, who will be graduating from Central high school this semester, said the Cotillion has taught him many things including life skills.
“This has been an awesome experience,” he said. “I loved etiquette class; it was something totally new to me and out of the realm but also very necessary. I’ve also learned a lot about managing difficult conversations.”
While Lotspeich and Hausman walked away with $2,000, the other 14 participants also received $1,000 scholarships. Before the ball, all 16 seniors joined in a series of skill training courses which has prepared each of them for the next chapter.
“I’m going to walk into college knowing a lot more than I did before,” said Emilia Rodriguez Savage, a senior at Central High. “This is all a culmination of weeks of hard work and I’m so excited to put it to action.”
Mary Beth Revels, event coordinator, expressed how proud she was of each of the finalist this year.
“All of these students worked so hard for this,” she said. “It’s amazing to see them be rewarded for such hard work because they are the future. We want them to know we believe in them and all of their capabilities.”
