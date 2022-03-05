After nearly 20 rounds, Andrew County speller Makayla McGuire took home the crown during Saturday's Northwest Regional Spelling Bee at emPowerU.
Receiving a final word she knew was a major confidence boost, Makayla said.
"Right up at the end whenever they said 'corral,' I know how to spell that word and that was one of the words I studied," she said. "It's a relief, it was amazing. I never expected that would happen."
Andrew and Buchanan counties had the top four competitors, with Andrew County contestant Tristan Manuel placing fourth, while Buchanan County's Reagan Watson and Soleah Arney placed second and third, respectively.
Making it through the county competition brought a renewed motivation for Reagan but she still questioned how far she would go.
"If I get to go on, I'm just going to study every single day," she said. "That's what I tried to do, but I still expected it to be really tough competition, and so I did not think I would make."
Having an experience like the spelling bee to meet and bond with fellow competitors was a valuable experience, Reagan said.
"It really boosts my confidence but also humbles me," she said. "I'm aware that there are people (who) are so much better than me and people that, like, were so great, and I wish they got a second chance at it."
But Makayla said it was no sure thing for her, either, and she thought Reagan had the advantage.
"I never expected to make it this far," she said. "I honestly thought that Reagan was going to win."
Mkayla said she received help studying, not only from her parents, but also friends and classmates. Having that resource was a key advantage, she said.
"It's a lot easier when you have someone else helping you because then you can get a word wrong and they'll show you how to correct it," Makayla said. "With my dad, I know he would circle the wrong words and we'd go over them more than the regular words, and that helped a lot."
Makayla will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 30 to June 3 in Oxon Hill, Maryland, near Washington, D.C. She said winning the cash prize would have a big family impact, but even the opportunities to visit Washington, D.C. and compete are impactful.
