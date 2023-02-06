Come August, when both early learning centers are established at Lake Contrary in the west and Mark Twain in the east, most St. Joseph School District kids who need preschool will be able to get it.
Before the district arrives at that point, a few steps need to be taken.
The plan calls for 15 classrooms of varying kinds to be established in each building. As there are today 19 classrooms at Lake Contrary, there is a four-classroom reserve left over for future expansion, according to Dlo DuVall, director of special programs. The 30 rooms envisioned now will support more than 620 students. Any significant expansion beyond that will require a third site to be established, DuVall said. This is all coming into being after Mark Twain stops being an elementary school at the end of the current year in May.
"You know, we have this expansion of early learning. Is early learning going to stop there? Probably not," Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. "We're still not meeting the needs of every kid that's coming into kindergarten."
Edgar said he envisions a five-year plan that will account for this, with DuVall helping envision the policies. They will all eventually be approved, modified or rejected by the Board of Education. The board will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St.
Right now at Lake Contrary, kids attend class for half the day starting in the morning, and the other half arrive in the afternoon. That will continue, only now roughly one quarter will go in the morning to each building, and the other two quarters will go to each building in the afternoon. Some 3-year-old children who need special education will go for the entire day.
"I should say, this is all pending, on being able to hire the teachers," DuVall said. "That's what our hope is. (Prospective hires) have to have a separate certification for early childhood. We do have some teachers (at Mark Twain Elementary) who have requested that transfer, and we are granting those."
Who goes where will be determined based on each child's needs, and a boundary system. The scheme for all of that will come into being at 2 p.m. Feb. 21, at a Facilities Planning Committee meeting, to be held at 1415 N. 26th St., the district headquarters.
Regardless of what happens, anyone who wants to have access to preschool services needs to participate in a screening. That is how the district decides what kind of preschool classroom a kid needs to be in. These screenings will take place in March and April, and parents who want to know more about that can call the Early Learning Center at Lake Contrary: (816) 671-4240.
