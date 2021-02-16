ATCHISON, Kan. — Coming from sunny San Diego, California, to a small Kansas town where it's negative 20 degrees below is quite an experience.
Breanna Hawkins, like a large majority of students at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, lives on campus full time and has had plenty of time to get used to the at times abrupt change in the weather. Still, for this Raven, Monday night and Tuesday morning proved to be a completely different animal.
"It was so, so cold," she said. "I just layered up before walking to classes, but the walk to the academic buildings definitely felt a lot longer."
It is that experience that all other four-year college campuses in the area decided not to go for on Tuesday, with Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State universities among those that shut down normal operations. Nathan Scott and Brett Shanks, leaders among the MWSU Student Government Association, posted a letter to the administration expressing thanks for "prioritizing the health and safety of ... students."
Connor Peters, a sophomore also involved in SGA, said with most students well accustomed by now to studying online, academic leaders shouldn't hesitate to issue weather cancellations. Faculty who ordinarily teach classes in person had the option of initiating an online session on Tuesday, or calling off coursework completely for the day; it wasn't immediately clear how many opted to do the latter.
"Personally, I think it's a matter of student safety," Peters said. "Because, I don't recall seeing cold weather quite like this before."
It stands to reason that he hasn't, because few in St. Joseph ever have. According to News-Press NOW Chief Meteorologist Bruce Thomas, the low temperature of negative 22 degrees felt on Monday night at Rosecrans Memorial Airport is the fourth-coldest ever in the city's recorded weather history; the overall record low remains negative 24 degrees.
Benedictine decided to go ahead because it sees in-person education as the overwhelming priority, especially after a previous year that produced extended stoppages in classwork. It took advantage of its nature as a residential campus, where as with Hawkins, almost all activities are at most a 15-minute walk away.
Grant Tavarez said he's still getting used to it, having come from Austin, Texas, as a transfer student for his first semester of study. He said he values student safety, particularly when persistent cold ices up roads and walking pathways, but is glad to have been on campus and on track with his academics.
"Yeah, it's uncomfortable, but it's part of being a student," he said.