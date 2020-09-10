New data shows there has been no observed trend in local school enrollments despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Joseph Christian School, in fact, is reporting one of its largest student bodies ever. Among K-12 enrollees, the school is marking a 1% increase over 2019, at 316 kids compared to last year's report of 313. Bishop LeBlond High School, according to the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, grew by 12.8% to 167 students, up from 148.
The three K-8 diocesan schools saw dips in enrollment. St. Joseph Cathedral School was down 6.4% to 160 students, from 171; St. James School was down just under 9.7%, 112 from 124; and the largest Catholic school in the city, St. Francis Xavier, was down 8.4%, 240 from 262. For its part, St. Paul Lutheran School reported a decline in K-8 enrollment of just over 7.6%, 121 from 131 in the previous year. None of those numbers include preschool enrollees.
"Over the years, (enrollment) has just kind of ebbed and flowed, and the economy has a lot to do with that," said Co-Superintendent Danny Maggart of St. Joseph Christian, who is also secondary principal. "And so it's kind of unique, here in the midst of a pandemic, that our school has 353 students (counting preschoolers). And so, we thank the Lord for that and we're hoping to grow even more."
No current information is available as of Thursday afternoon on the enrollment figure for the St. Joseph School District. Preliminary documents previously shared with the Board of Education indicate that about 10,800 had used the online PowerSchool system to get enrolled in either one of the buildings or at the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, which is conducted all-online with teachers based at the former Noyes Elementary.
On Tuesday, Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, said his fears from earlier this year that enrollment would decline largely have not been realized. However, a final count for the purpose of review by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education likely won't be submitted to his office until later this month. The SJSD headcount was 10,768 in 2019.
St. Joseph Christian senior Brooklyn Miller, a multi-sport athlete and the student council president, said she believes the preceding weeks of school have gone as well as they could have given the challenges of COVID-19.
"St. Joe Christian makes sure everyone feels included, and you're not just a number here," she said. "The teachers really engage with you, and they want to know you. They care about how you are mentally and how you are spiritually like, all the time. So that was a big deal for us."