A major St. Joseph manufacturer is partnering with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to help fund expanded training in the skilled trades for regional youth.

In tandem with a final agreement brought Monday before the St. Joseph Board of Education, Mike Moore, engineering manager for Altec Inc. spoke to explain how his company and the state government each would contribute one half of a $500,000 grant for the Hillyard Technical Center. This award goes toward the more than $5 million project, roughly half of which is being funded by state and federal dollars that are ultimately sourced to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. About 22,000 square feet will be added to the center.

