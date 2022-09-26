A major St. Joseph manufacturer is partnering with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development to help fund expanded training in the skilled trades for regional youth.
In tandem with a final agreement brought Monday before the St. Joseph Board of Education, Mike Moore, engineering manager for Altec Inc. spoke to explain how his company and the state government each would contribute one half of a $500,000 grant for the Hillyard Technical Center. This award goes toward the more than $5 million project, roughly half of which is being funded by state and federal dollars that are ultimately sourced to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. About 22,000 square feet will be added to the center.
“Hillyard Tech serves 19 different high schools in eight different counties throughout Northwest Missouri,” Moore said. “And so we’re talking about just great opportunity for a lot of different kids.”
Moore said Altec’s $250,000 independent contribution mainly will fund the new diesel technology laboratory to be constructed at Hillyard. At any given time, there are at least 200 vacant jobs for semi-trailer truck technicians within 50 miles of St. Joseph, Moore said. As a result, Altec’s gift is expected to pay for itself in short order as many students will qualify to get to work immediately after earning a high school diploma. Because companies will be able to hire more technicians to service more trucks, economic growth will reverberate throughout the region. Altec estimates, Moore said, that the result will be among the top programs in the nation for preparing students for the diesel automotive industry.
“Many times, you can do sort of an internship while you’re going to school at the same time with a company and come out of high school, graduate and be able to go to work and make great money,” Moore said.
St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar said the initial design for the Hillyard expansion has been approved. An advisory council meeting is set for the first week of October to make more progress on what exactly the expanded facility will look like. A formal groundbreaking is likely in the late fall or early winter of this year, with operations to commence by the start of the spring 2024 semester.
“We’re going to talk about the equipment in this last meeting,” he said. “We might have to change a few sizes of rooms and those types of things. We were talking about a viewing area from the top down where parents could come in and see the goings-on. We’re running a few more numbers to determine the specifics.”
