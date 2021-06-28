The vast majority of school buses operating in St. Joseph School passed their annual inspection conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Every bus in the state is inspected in the spring by two divisions of the highway patrol. Buses can pass, be rejected and fixed within 10 days or found defective and put out of service until the issue is fixed.
In St. Joseph, 94.6% of buses passed without needing repairs. Another 3.2% required repairs to be conducted within 10 days and 2.2% of the 93 buses were placed out of service.
"It's a critical function," Sgt. Jake Angle, a spokesperson for the MSHP, told News-Press NOW. "These buses haul our kids to and from school, and they should be as safe as they possibly can be."
Statewide, more than 80% of buses passed the inspection on the first try. Some 10,000 buses were approved, 822 were found defective and 264 were placed directly out of service.
“Through the unified effort of Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel and pupil transportation professionals across the state, a successful inspection of 11,893 school buses occurred in accordance with state statutes,” Colonel Eric Olson said in a news release. "The patrol, school districts and private pupil transportation companies share a common goal of keeping our school children safe while they travel on school buses."
Inspections were conducted by two divisions of the Highway Patrol: The motor vehicle division and the commercial vehicle division.
School buses fall into both categories. The agency will conduct "spot checks" in the fall. School districts will be chosen randomly for the checks, which are meant to keep companies in compliance.
Buses must pass a 47-page inspection.
"Bus inspections (in Troop H) usually take every bit of a month," Angle said. "It's very time-consuming."
In Savannah, 33 buses were presented for inspection. Nearly 94% passed, while no buses were ruled defective. A handful of buses needed to be fixed within 10 days but were allowed to stay on the road in the meantime.
Often, Angle said, school bus companies will have mechanics on-site during the inspections to fix minor problems found by troopers.
