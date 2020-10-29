The new month will bring an expansion of the free meal program to all students in the St. Joseph School District.
Beginning on Monday, Nov. 2, because the district applied for an exemption through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, all students attending SJSD schools will qualify for the free meals, according to a news release sent Thursday by district officials. This will benefit Central High School, Bode Middle School, Eugene Field Elementary, Bessie Ellison Elementary and Oak Grove Elementary. All other schools previously qualified for no-cost meals.
The exemption is being enabled through a program the USDA created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no income standard associated with the free meals as all students will qualify.
Families have been asked to request forms to pick up meals. To learn more, go to www.sjsd.k12.mo.us, click on "Departments," navigate to "Nutrition Services" and scroll down to "Meal Pickup." Alternatively, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, call 816-671-4140.