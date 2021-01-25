Constituents of the St. Joseph School District will be asked in April to approve a $107 million bond issue and related taxation.
The St. Joseph School District Board of Education voted unanimously, 7-0, on Monday at a meeting at the Troester Media Center to approve the bond, which if approved by voters would result in a debt-service levy increase of just under 30 cents. This breaks down along the lines of "per $100 in valuation," which means that the owner of a residential home valued at between $100,000 and $150,000 can expect to pay somewhere in the range of $75-$85 more per year in property taxes.
The vote has no practical effect until voters have a chance to consider the matter on Tuesday, April 6, as part of the Missouri Municipal General Election Ballot in which they will also fill three contested school board seats for three-year terms, among other matters.
"We've got plenty of stuff that we still could do, but this I think should be something that's done in a timely and efficient manner so that people can actually see what's taking place in front of their eyes," said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, in explaining his recommendation to approve the ballot language.
Primarily because voters need to approve the funding before the process continues, the board has yet to commit to a specific course of action on the usage of the funds, but Facilities Planning Committee chairman Larry Koch relayed the vision of expanding middle school capacity to a level such that all sixth, seventh and eighth graders can be supported and there is no longer any need to place sixth graders in elementary schools.
The most likely means of doing this will be a re-designation of Lafayette and Benton high schools to house such students. This could happen relatively quickly, and money will be spent to renovate the affected buildings in ways such as the complete and modernized provision of climate control systems. In a process estimated to take two years from the date of final approval, a high school would be built at a location to be determined, leaving Central High School and the new building as the two schools serving the entire district for grades 9-12.
"We've talked about the fact that we visited with every stakeholder that we can possibly visit with," Board President Tami Pasley said in her comments on the matter. "This proposal checks a lot of the boxes of the things we heard."
The board met in the Troester Center to allow for expanded audience capacity and hear feedback, but ultimately only one member of the public spoke on the matter before the 7-0 vote, that being Mike Moore. He is a community participant on the Facilities Planning Committee and the local plant manager for Altec Industries Inc.
"The plan put forth tonight checks the box of not only creating some 'curb appeal,' but also demonstrates that commitment that would allow businesses to recruit to St. Joe in the future," Moore said. "Even more than that, I think it's good for kids."