Students climb the stairs on Wednesday in Blum Union during the first Griffon Orientation event. Several days of events are scheduled to ensure all new students, who could number up to 800, get an in-depth university introduction.
Students climb the stairs on Wednesday in Blum Union during the first Griffon Orientation event. Several days of events are scheduled to ensure all new students, who could number up to 800, get an in-depth university introduction.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Students climb the stairs on Wednesday in Blum Union during the first Griffon Orientation event. Several days of events are scheduled to ensure all new students, who could number up to 800, get an in-depth university introduction.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Alli Kimberlin, a Central High School alumna who is enrolling this fall at Missouri Western State University, speaks Wednesday during Griffon Orientation.
Making college students feel at home is a key piece in the critical puzzle of getting them to stick around for a full degree, so Missouri Western State University is trying to do just that.
Enrollment is hovering at around 4,000, down by almost a third from highs of about 12 years ago. The university expects to have between 700 and 800 new faces when the fall semester convenes on Aug. 28. Before they arrive, as much as possible is done to get them and/or their families to come to campus for a full day of Griffon Orientation, in which they can be familiarized with every aspect of collegiate life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.