Students stairs

Making college students feel at home is a key piece in the critical puzzle of getting them to stick around for a full degree, so Missouri Western State University is trying to do just that.

Enrollment is hovering at around 4,000, down by almost a third from highs of about 12 years ago. The university expects to have between 700 and 800 new faces when the fall semester convenes on Aug. 28. Before they arrive, as much as possible is done to get them and/or their families to come to campus for a full day of Griffon Orientation, in which they can be familiarized with every aspect of collegiate life.

