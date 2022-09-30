Christopher Kelts, conductor of the St. Joseph Symphony, takes a selfie Friday from the stage with his phone pointed toward the fourth grade children seated in the Missouri Theater at the conclusion of the Young @ Art performance.
Elementary school students from all kinds of learning environments took a special musical field trip on Friday to the Missouri Theater.
Fourth-grade pupils from the St. Joseph School District and the St. Joseph Catholic Academy as well as a group of home-schoolers took turns over the afternoon to take in the sound of the Saint Joseph Symphony. The performances served dual purposes: familiarizing students with how each orchestral section — brass, woodwinds, strings and percussion — operates on stage in the classical tradition as well as promoting future Saint Joseph Symphony events. The musical numbers, titled "Young @ Art," were conducted by Christopher Kelts.
"It's an important part of the educational curriculum," Kelts said. "The students of the St. Joseph School District and beyond ought to experience live art music, and I say 'art music' because that's what orchestras perform. It doesn't necessarily have to be classical in nature. (At this event) alone, we played a tango, a fanfare and a dance."
As part of the educational nature of this performance, the Saint Joseph Symphony invited students from local high schools to join in as contributing musicians. One of these performers was Reaganne Kovac of Benton High School, who said she has been looking forward to this event for the opportunity it provides to musically inspire younger students. Kovac said she intends to study elementary music education at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, after graduation, thereafter working as a teacher of these arts to students just like the ones she performed for on Friday.
"I really want to learn more about different musical pieces and meet some new people," she said. "As well as get some different experiences playing with this group."
The Saint Joseph Symphony exists to perform for the general public, and its leaders take any chance to inform potential audiences of future engagements. Kelts mentioned the upcoming 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, Family Costume Concert at the Missouri Theater, for example, will be Halloween inspired, the conductor said. Guests are encouraged to come in costume for performances of songs like the 1962 holiday earworm, "The Monster Mash," as well as a selection of other pop culture classics like the "Star Wars" orchestral score by John Williams.
