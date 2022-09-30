Elementary school students from all kinds of learning environments took a special musical field trip on Friday to the Missouri Theater.

Fourth-grade pupils from the St. Joseph School District and the St. Joseph Catholic Academy as well as a group of home-schoolers took turns over the afternoon to take in the sound of the Saint Joseph Symphony. The performances served dual purposes: familiarizing students with how each orchestral section — brass, woodwinds, strings and percussion — operates on stage in the classical tradition as well as promoting future Saint Joseph Symphony events. The musical numbers, titled "Young @ Art," were conducted by Christopher Kelts. 

