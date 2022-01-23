The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art has announced that two opportunities are available for undergraduate students.
Both the Undergraduate Art History Symposium, in partnership with Missouri Western State University, as well as the National Undergraduate Juried Exhibition return for their sixth year.
The exhibitions are open to current undergraduate students who are taking classes in the 2021-22 school year with the opportunity for their work to be on display in a professional museum.
Applications to the National Undergraduate Juried Exhibition are due by Feb. 7, with the event taking place April 22 through June 12.
A juried exhibition is typically open to students who are in graduate school, but these undergraduate shows are for students who wouldn’t otherwise have an opportunity given their status in school.
“I think what’s really great about this show is that we have artists who have been working on artwork, they’ve been preparing,” said Jill Carlson, marketing and communications manager for Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art. “This is really a way for undergraduates to get their foot in the door, to have something on their resume that is a national exhibition.”
Applications are open for the Undergraduate Art History Symposium until Feb. 1, with the actual symposium taking place on April 9. The idea behind the symposium is for students to present original research work about the advancement of art history. Topics of research can vary, and the symposium not only calls for students locally but those from across the country as well.
“This symposium is a relationship we have with another academic institution (Missouri Western), and it’s right here in St. Joe," Carlson said. "It’s an opportunity to have some of that scholarship and academia stay here in St. Joseph.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.