Michael Birmingham

Assistant professor Michael Birmingham, a former law enforcement officer who teaches criminal justice at Missouri Western State University, speaks Wednesday.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

One central message arose from a Wednesday event at Missouri Western State University: No matter how much it might be under the surface, every community needs to grapple with drug addiction.

This sums up the presentation by assistant professor Michael Birmingham, who teaches criminal justice at Missouri Western. Birmingham worked as a corrections officer and sheriff's deputy for nearly a decade, spoke on the mission of awareness of addiction alongside an effort to sign up MWSU students and others for the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors, or NAADAC. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.