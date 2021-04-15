Terresa Parks found herself doing something on April 6 for the first time, with great reluctance, in voting "no" on a school property tax question.
A politically involved resident of St. Joseph who is associated with at least three different activist groups concerning civil rights and education (United We Stand, We the People 3 Schools and Empower PAC), Parks votes every single time she is given the opportunity in local affairs. Her answer is usually "yes" on school issues.
From this position, Parks and fellow Benton High School alumnus Chris Prudden described a new desire to persuade the public and build a bridge to "yes" on more local tax dollars spent in an equitable way. The pair have each been leaders in the We the People 3 Schools Facebook group.
"From now until next April, if the board and the people communicate, we're all gonna have a better plan for what we all want as a group," Prudden said.
Parks said transparency is key. She said she believes people saw through a leading argument behind Proposition CARE, which failed as nearly 65% voted "no" on April 6. The argument for many "no" voters was, "We don't want to close any of the three high schools but then convert them to middle schools."
"If a building is not fit for teaching, then why would we put a younger group, a less mature group, in there and expect them to learn? And if the ultimate goal is to get rid of the schools, then we should call it what it is: Making a five-year plan to shut down and sell the building," she said.
As Parks explained it, this accomplishes two tasks. First, if a bond sales pitch doesn't simply and directly state the end goal, people will be left to speculate, and in a current environment of distrust, this can drown good ideas. Clear goals and inclusive, direct communication will aid this, Parks said. Second, investors will want public information on any school that is no longer to be used and time to consider opportunities.
Parks called out the American Family Insurance regional headquarters acquisition plan as the opposite approach to this ideal. The district entered talks to buy the campus via private sale, and no exact cost figure was ever disclosed. That made it easy, Parks said, for some people to reject the idea as a big-business arrangement not in touch with the community. Parks said people also may have perceived the talks as evidence that the district was committing to plans the community had not yet endorsed.
"I vote 'yes' on school bonds," she said. "But I told myself, 'Well, SJSD, if you're going to insist on putting the cart before the horse, this is an easy call.' And I think that's how people thought about it."
Prudden said his focus is now on keeping the community engaged. At 26.7%, the April 6 election brought out more turnout than normal for a ballot issue not in the fall and not coinciding with a vote of national importance. In the November 2020 presidential race, just under 69.6% of the electorate showed up. Local elections have seen voter participation of as low as 12%.
The key part of this, Prudden said, is convincing people that change is possible via being involved. He acknowledges that in light of events from the last 10 years, some are convinced district leaders won't ever listen to people on the South Side or have bad intentions. He does not join in that conviction.
"We all know the past occurred," he said. "We gotta let that go. We need to move on, help these kids and grow our district so we have a better education."
