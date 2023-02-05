To attain a perfect score of 36 on the nation's leading college entrance exam, Michael Tang had a straightforward strategy: Pay attention in class.
Tang, a Central High School junior who previously attended Coleman, Oak Grove and Bode schools after moving to St. Joseph from Ohio as a young boy, said that it's actually a bit more complicated than that. Yet, he felt like each question could be answered readily enough, just from what he learned on a day-to-day basis at school.
"And you have to keep things in perspective," Tang said. "It's not the end of the world; one test doesn't decide your fate. You can take it again until you get it right. So I decide to take the test, I practice and study, and that's the way you do it."
Perhaps it doesn't outright decide fates, but the test is important. According to ACT Inc., only 4,055 students nationwide achieved a "36" score in 2021, out of 1.3 million total test-takers, fewer than 1 in every 300. For this reason, a perfect score is highly attractive for admission to the most prestigious universities, such as Ivy League campuses, and brings on generous scholarship funding at most others.
"Every point is money," said Shawna Gilliland, Central's assistant principal, who helps lead test preparation at the school. She also was Tang's math teacher last year. "So any time you can increase that score, one point, two points, every point is money in the form of a scholarship. It opens doors and opportunities for our students."
Tang said he intends to pursue a career in either computer engineering or oncological medicine, two fields that have interested him for some time. He'd also like to keep at his athletic career in tennis, he said. Tang is on the Central Indians boys' varsity squad.
For the moment, he said, he's just glad to have nothing left to prove in terms of tests, and he can focus on his extracurriculars.
"I don't think it changes who you are, or what you have to do in your life," Tang said. "You can't just go, 'Oh, I got a 36, my school's over, I'm done with school.' After you get it, there's a relief that you don't have to look at that test again. But it's not time to just, finish. I've got a lot left to do."
Central High School is the only institution in the region to report a perfect ACT score so far this year. A total of 83 Missourians were recorded to have attained perfect scores in 2022. On average, Show Me State students scored 21 in the category of reading, 20.4 in the category of science and 19.5 in the English and math. To get a 36 overall, as Tang did, a student must ace all of these categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.