Michael Tang

To attain a perfect score of 36 on the nation's leading college entrance exam, Michael Tang had a straightforward strategy: Pay attention in class.

Tang, a Central High School junior who previously attended Coleman, Oak Grove and Bode schools after moving to St. Joseph from Ohio as a young boy, said that it's actually a bit more complicated than that. Yet, he felt like each question could be answered readily enough, just from what he learned on a day-to-day basis at school.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.