People walk in September 2022 past the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. On April 4, the Legislature's lower chamber passed HB 497, concerning the teacher pay minimums. To date, the permanent annual salary floor is $25,000.
Adrienne Johnson, chair of education at Missouri Western State University, participates in an interview on Monday. Johnson oversees training of up to 300 education students per year, most of whom will some day work as K-12 teachers.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Missouri may soon move up from its last-place spot in teacher pay thanks to a new piece of legislation.
House Bill 497, sponsored by Savannah native state Rep. Ed Lewis, a rural northeast Missouri Republican, would set the full-time K-12 teacher salary floor at $38,000. For districts needing help meeting this obligation, grant funding would cover 70% of related costs for up to four years. This would make permanent a temporary salary floor at the same level, passed last year, which will sunset in July.
This would represent progress in some eyes, but it is a matter of perspective.
"Realistically, $38,000 isn't even enough to mortgage a house, in today's real estate climate," said Katherine Reese, a future teacher studying at Missouri Western State University. "And then there's taxes, there's groceries, electricity, kids' school, on top of that. So $38,000 just isn't enough to survive on right now. Teachers are probably the most under-compensated government worker."
The current Missouri permanent annual salary floor is $25,000, often cited as the worst in all 50 states. Only Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories permit lower pay. Tim Wall, dean of education at Northwest Missouri State University, said Missouri has often chosen to refund excess revenue back to taxpayers, or cut income tax rates overall.
Over time, this has produced a minimum salary that can probably be attained in the fast food industry, Wall noted, with no advanced training. Teachers have to study at the collegiate level for at least four years. To enable career advancement, the pursuit of a master's degree is becoming ever more the norm for classroom workers.
"Moving to $38,000 is a great first step, but will it meaningfully address the root cause of the teacher salary issue? I am dubious," Wall said. "As we prepare to issue tax refunds, and cut taxes, we symbolically say to the next generation of educators, 'Your living wage is less important than cutting taxes.' (It) may extend teacher shortage and further decrease the ever-slimming pool of potential teachers."
HB 497 passed the Missouri House of Representatives on April 4, and is before the Missouri Senate. It would need to pass the Senate by the end of April to advance. Gov. Mike Parson would be prompted to sign or veto it in May or June, in time for it to come into force in August.
Adrienne Johnson, chair of education at Missouri Western, said raising the salary floor by $13,000 in one step is welcome and needed.
"The fact that this is one of the solutions legislators are looking at, to address the needs of teachers, shows that they are understanding part of the issue," she said. "However, until you pay people a living wage, they're not going to go into a profession. No matter how passionate they are about it, no matter how well-suited they are for it, you still have to live. You have to support your family, your community, buy a house, shop at stores. That requires money."
