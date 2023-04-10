Missouri may soon move up from its last-place spot in teacher pay thanks to a new piece of legislation.

House Bill 497, sponsored by Savannah native state Rep. Ed Lewis, a rural northeast Missouri Republican, would set the full-time K-12 teacher salary floor at $38,000. For districts needing help meeting this obligation, grant funding would cover 70% of related costs for up to four years. This would make permanent a temporary salary floor at the same level, passed last year, which will sunset in July.

