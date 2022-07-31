A final look at how the SJSD raises tax money

The estimated sale value of a house or a car can significantly alter the amount of money local government agencies can generate from a given tax levy. Buchanan County deems the ‘assessed value’ of a residence to be 19% of its likely sale price on the open market, and taxes that value at $4.35 for every $100 of AV on behalf of the St. Joseph School District.
Board President David Foster and Superintendent Gabe Edgar organize documents on July 27 during a special St. Joseph School District governing body meeting. By law, Edgar is not allowed to advocate for the passage of a tax levy that ultimately helps fund his salary, but he can answer public inquiries about it. Foster leads advocacy via the Friends of SJSD political action committee.
On Aug. 2, voters will be asked whether or not it is OK for the St. Joseph School District to continue scheduling taxes at $4.35 for every $100 in assessed property value. What that actually means is complicated.
Buchanan County Collector Peggy Campbell oversees the actual process and tracks what money is expected to come in versus what actually does. More than 98% of the people who reside within SJSD boundaries have consistently paid what they owe. Those who do not enter a state of tax delinquency, incurring penalties such as the inability to renew a vehicle’s registration. Delinquency on real estate, for example, eventually creates the risk of it being seized for auction at a tax sale. So, it’s not as if payment is optional. Yet, a high percentage of compliance promptly is considered to be a sign that the levy is not especially burdensome, because taxpayers have some months to comply.
“Buchanan County’s in a good spot,” Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. “It points toward affordability. In the last few years we’ve dealt with some trying times, what with COVID and a few other cost-of-living factors, but overall I would say that things are looking pretty good.”
The money owed depends on what kind of property we’re talking about. Residences get a 19% factor of assessed value. That means that if a house is deemed likely to sell for about $100,000 on the open market, it will get taxed on $19,000 of that value. And, for every $100 within that value, $4.35 will be owed, per year, a total of $826.50, or about $68.88 per month.
In most individual cases, motor vehicles rate as personal property and are assessed at 33% of their likely sale value. A car worth $10,000 thus causes a tax burden of $435, or $36.25 per month.
These figures account only for the tax burden tied to the SJSD. Those who rent or lease property typically have such costs built into whatever they’re paying the owner. Just the same, landlords are on the hook for property taxes regardless of whether they have someone paying rent at the time.
Should voters approve the Proposition READ levy question Tuesday, that current burden will not change. If the ballot question is rejected, it also will not change until 2024, when the tax level will go down to $3.74. To determine how much would be owed, take that figure, multiply it by a given assessed value, then divide by 100. If readers find that confusing, they’re probably better off contacting the Office of Buchanan County Assessor at 816-271-1520.
SJSD leaders are offering Proposition READ now so that there is time to make changes and try again, at least once, in the event of a majority “no” vote on Aug. 2. As things stand, no one has set up any kind of organized “no” campaign. There has been a muted response to various opportunities the SJSD has provided for people to weigh in.
From the time the current levy came into force in 2019, there’s been no real “blip” on collection. According to data provided by Collector Campbell, about 99.99% of the collection was realized in 2017, and it is currently at about 98.22% for 2021. That percentage often rises over time as late taxpayers eventually get square with the county.
“To only be down about 1%, that’s a really good showcase for Buchanan County,” Edgar said. "Given the challenging times we've been through, there is probably a little bit of struggle there. And it would generate about $800,000. So can we live without $800,000? Yes. Would it be nice to have it? Yes."
