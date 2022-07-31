A final look at how the SJSD raises tax money
On Aug. 2, voters will be asked whether or not it is OK for the St. Joseph School District to continue scheduling taxes at $4.35 for every $100 in assessed property value. What that actually means is complicated.

Buchanan County Collector Peggy Campbell oversees the actual process and tracks what money is expected to come in versus what actually does. More than 98% of the people who reside within SJSD boundaries have consistently paid what they owe. Those who do not enter a state of tax delinquency, incurring penalties such as the inability to renew a vehicle’s registration. Delinquency on real estate, for example, eventually creates the risk of it being seized for auction at a tax sale. So, it’s not as if payment is optional. Yet, a high percentage of compliance promptly is considered to be a sign that the levy is not especially burdensome, because taxpayers have some months to comply.

