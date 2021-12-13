St. Joseph School District leaders thought they had enough federal aid dollars coming their way to fully revitalize the HVAC systems of the three high schools, but the funding has come up short.
The current gap amounts to about $6.5 million. Standing up before the SJSD Finance Committee for what all involved regarded as a “rip the Band-Aid off the wound” moment, Peter Hinkle and Drew Sebelius laid it out: The district has planned to invest just under $30.8 million in making its buildings cooler, up to code and better able to combat the spread of infectious disease via modern air circulation.
Federal money is to compensate the SJSD via the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief program. Phase II of the $30.8 million was budgeted at about $20 million, but costs actually are adding up to around $26.5 million.
“What this is going to do is eliminate the use of steam boilers, regulators, window units and introduce formerly outside air into these spaces,” said Sebelius, project manager for lead contractor Schneider Electric SE. “Which is not only a code requirement but also a huge deal today with turning over, providing fresh air into these spaces, providing a better learning environment for these students.”
The cost increases are mostly blamed on the national climate of inflation, particularly a 40% increase in the price of equipment to be installed. The work is otherwise on track, and all agree that it is greatly needed.
School Board President Tami Pasley, while deferring future action on the matter to the whole panel of elected officials set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, declared that any tax increase is likely a non-starter with the electorate today.
“I don’t think we can count on our voting public right now,” she said. “I definitely don’t think we should take anything in April,” referring to the date of the next Missouri general election, April 5.
Committee members agreed how that leaves one realistic option. The district has four primary fund elements within its budget, with the first focused on maintenance, and the fourth concerned with capital improvements and investments for the future. A 7% transfer from Fund I to Fund IV over two years would cover most of the $6.5 million needed, at the cost of deferring other maintenance needs. This would require a vote on Dec. 20 or at another point in the immediate future by the school board.
Johanna Pruitt, a volunteer member of the finance committee, affirmed the situation is “not good.”
“It’s my opinion, I think, that we should not vote on it Monday,” she said. “I think we should wait and get some more information from Schneider Electric.”
