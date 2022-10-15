An autumnal fun run took place Saturday for a cause supporting St. Joseph's history, sponsored by one of the most celebrated businesses in the city. 

According to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, which organized the Donut Dash 2022 5K Fun Run in Downtown with backing from Gold-n-Glaze Donuts & Coffee, a number of time honored sites in the city receive no public funding for their upkeep. Among these are the Patee House, the Mount Mora Cemetery, and Robidoux Row. So, runners had the chance to register for up to $35 per person and participate in a timed race and related events to help meet this need.

