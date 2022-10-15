An autumnal fun run took place Saturday for a cause supporting St. Joseph's history, sponsored by one of the most celebrated businesses in the city.
According to the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, which organized the Donut Dash 2022 5K Fun Run in Downtown with backing from Gold-n-Glaze Donuts & Coffee, a number of time honored sites in the city receive no public funding for their upkeep. Among these are the Patee House, the Mount Mora Cemetery, and Robidoux Row. So, runners had the chance to register for up to $35 per person and participate in a timed race and related events to help meet this need.
"It means that this city will continue to thrive with the support of its people and the community," said Marcelino Canchola, one of the participants. "It'll live on forever."
Chamber CEO Natalie Redmond said that about half of the runners come from out of town each year for the annual Donut Dash, which she helped found about eight years ago. Residents of 12 states have registered in the events held to date, and it is believed that most of the visitors have St. Joseph roots. Reasons for attendance range from enthusiastic athleticism, to just a desire to get out on a fun Saturday morning, or perhaps an interest in the city's history. There is also support for Gold-N-Glaze itself, which Redmond said has been an iconic eatery for generations.
"We have some great people involved here from all around the country," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.