The East Hills Mall hosted Boo Bash outside on Saturday bringing many, kids, costumes, and creative masks.
Kids were entertained with balloon artists, a horse drawn carriage, and lots of Halloween costumes.
Amyiah Hunter and her sister, Acelynn, dressed up as a giraffe and Scooby-Doo. They waited in line for the carriage ride and said it was worth it.
“My favorite thing that I’ve done today is the horse carriage and I might get to see the animals,” Hunter said, and Halloween is her favorite holiday. “It’s where we get all the candy and go trick or treating.”
The event was held Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. then a drive in movie played after dark.