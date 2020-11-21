Santa lit up the tree at the East Hills Mall Shopping Center on Saturday night during the 6th Annual Tree Lighting.
Attendees watched two bands play during the event starting at 5:00 p.m.. Phil Vandel and Band as well as The Center State played at the same time in different locations.
This allowed people to watch in smaller crowds, socially distanced. The tree in the center of the mall was lit by Santa at 7:00 p.m..
Kendall Merritt, a four-year-old attending the event, was waiting on the chance to see Santa. But, until then couldn't help but dance to the bands.
"They're good! I'm excited for presents with Polly Pockets," Merritt said.
Santa will be back to the mall to see kids starting November 27.