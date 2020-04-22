Wednesday marked the 50th celebration ofEarth Day.
NASA encouraged people to still participate in the observance despite shelter-in-place orders by following the hashtag #EarthDayAtHome. There are many ways to participate in protecting the environment around the house and outside in the yard.
“I think the biggest thing to keep in mind, especially during the spring, is the use of chemicals,” said Shelly Cox, a naturalist at the Remington Nature Center. “Everyone is outside, they want to keep their yards in tip-top shape and spraying for weeds.”
Cutting back on pesticide use will help improve wildlife and water quality.
“Those are very small gestures that we can do to help wildlife by leaving those flowers and plants there,” Cox said. "Weeds are good to have around."
Flowers give honeybees a source of nectar after a long winter and pollinate nearly one-third of the crops in America.
"We can utilize things like bird bath, houses and feeders and help out some of our aviation friends after a long winter," Cox said.
For birds, place sugar water out and do not use food coloring. Instead, use a red bowl that will draw in the birds.
“As a family you can build a bluebird house which is our state bird,” Cox said.
Some other simple ways to participate are talking to kids about recycling, going for a walk or bike ride and even painting pictures of outdoor scenes.
“It doesn’t have to be on a global scale to have an impact,” Cox said. ”Sometimes we can just have an impact regionally or in our own backyard.”