Missouri's fall climate is becoming more dry, records from the past decade show.
“It was the fourth consecutive dry September for the state and eighth time in the past decade where September had below-normal precipitation," said Pat Guinan, state climatologist with the University of Missouri Extension.
October also gave us below-average precipitation and contributed to an abnormal-moderate drought for Northwest Missouri and a severe drought in Kansas. East-central into southwestern Missouri had the most severe conditions in the state.
“Impacts are mounting in the area ranging from poor crop yields, burned-up pastures and dry springs, creeks and ponds,” Guinan said. “Some people are hauling water, but the big concern for livestock operators is they are feeding a lot of hay now and are concerned of running out before spring.”
More broadly, a rise in global temperatures also has various effects on arctic patterns and tropical systems.
On Sept. 15, the National Snow and Ice Data Center announced that Arctic Sea ice appeared to have reached its annual minimum extent, This minimum is the second record-low with the first occurring in 2012.
Over the past 100 years, the Atlantic Ocean sea surface temperatures have risen nearly 1.8 degrees. When there is less ice present with warmer ocean waters, then tropical cyclones can form more quickly and have a great chance of increasing in strength.
This year has been the second most active season on record, with 2005 coming in at number one.