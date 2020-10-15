The 2020 census count deadline has been moved up, but there should not be a big impact locally, St. Joseph officials said.
"From what I understand, St. Joseph falls in the Kansas City-area census office, so we're categorized in with that grouping for the boots on the ground, folks in enumeration," said Mary Robertson, the public information officer for the city of St. Joseph. "So I did look and it looked like we're at the 99.9% completion anyway. So whatever date they have finally decided really is irrelevant to us."
The deadline for data collection originally was Oct. 31, with the U.S. Census Bureau citing that date as necessary due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had in collecting accurate numbers.
However, the decision was made earlier this week to end the collection on Oct. 15 after the Trump Administration made that request, stating the U.S. Census Bureau otherwise would not be able to meet a Dec. 31 deadline to report the results.
"October is usually when the final counts are being put together, data is being gleaned from the counts, and then Dec. 31 is when all of the numbers are required to be presented to the president," Robertson said. "So that following spring states can look at their numbers and look at legislation and demographic lines, (get) districts redrawn, so ... you're looking at a full year from start to finish for a decennial census to take place."
An accurate census count can have a big impact on everything from local infrastructure to federal standings.
"When people don't get counted, that does affect our numbers," Robertson said. "It affects our congressional seat, it affects the federal funding that we get, but it also affects our perception of whether or not we're growing as a community."