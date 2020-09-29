The e2 Fellowship offered at emPowerU brought together nine area high schools for its kickoff meeting on Tuesday.
The students and mentors put together a few presentations before lunch.
Rachel Ottman and Grace Ezzell, seniors at South Holt High School in Oregon, Missouri, presented the biggest challenges facing each community after interviewing other fellowship participants.
For example, students from Bishop LeBlond and East Buchanan both cited COVID-19 as a challenge, while those enrolled at Troy High School said "pressure of stereotypes" and teens from Ravenwood said "not a lot of technology."
Another group presented ideas on what they want this shared experience to create.
“I think they're good questions to base off of the first meeting, getting everyone good ideas of what's going to go in the next meetings,” Ottman said.
“I think already, it’s given us plenty of ideas and motivation to go back to our schools,” Ezzell added.
Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s Devran Brower is the director of program operations at emPowerU. He acts as host at many of the facility's events, including the e2 fellowship.
“All of these students and adults are responsible to apply for our Jumpstarters grant of up to $10,000 to make a community impact once they complete the program,” Brower.
There are 27 participants in the e2 fellowship this year, including students from Albany, South Holt, East Buchanan, Bishop LeBlond, Riverside, Jefferson, Troy, St. Joseph Christian and Ravenwood high schools. Every school selects a mentor from the community to go through the program with the students.
"If we're going to impact change, why do we need adults here? And why do we need students here? Those are two big variables, and unfortunately in our communities we don't bring them together much," Brower said. "We know conversations can start change."
The e2 fellowship will have three more meetings before the school year is over.
Mosaic Life Care Foundation officials previously announced that they’d make the e2 Fellowship and a comparable Civic Engagement Immersions program for sixth graders, available for free for the next five years.