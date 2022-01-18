For nearly a decade, the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Justice Awards Banquet has promoted diversity and inclusion at Missouri Western State University and in St. Joseph.
More than 80 people were in attendance for the annual event Tuesday night at Missouri Western.
One student, faculty member and community member were picked by a committee from a pool of 10 nominees for “honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.,” MWSU Diversity and Inclusion President George Hudson said.
The three candidates that were chosen were those who most exemplified love, sincerity and service to others, he said.
This year’s winners were musical arts student Brandon Birch, assistant professor of social work Grey Endres and Bartlett Center Executive President LaTonya Williams.
Williams was selected for being a leader in her area and providing a local voice, while Birch was tabbed for his music ministry and working with under-represented individuals, Hudson said. Endres was chosen because of his work with social change and helping children who are members of the social justice system.
“We wanted to look at the service that resembled the drum major instinct as highlighted by Dr. Martin Luther King,” he said. “Those three individuals showed the character of a person who has drum major instincts. But it does not get out of hand to where they are now too proud, where they are trying to be in the spotlight or they, perhaps, are trying to put someone down in order to raise themselves up.”
The award can provide an impact for the three recipients down the road as well. It gives them an opportunity to use their connections to further the positive change they were recognized for, Hudson said.
“All three of them have a platform, especially for Brandon as a strong student,” he said. “He’ll be graduating soon, and there will be great opportunity for him to jump into leadership roles with other people that are around the room and around the community.”
In addition to the awards being delivered, there also was live jazz provided by the Jim Lower Trio and a dance number by the Missouri Western Dance Company.
